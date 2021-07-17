Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $3,554,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.