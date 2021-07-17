Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.85 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $518.50 million, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

