Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 227,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

