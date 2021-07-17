Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 29,562 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,562 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

