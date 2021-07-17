Quant Hits Market Cap of $845.87 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.06 or 0.00223854 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $845.87 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.95 or 0.00773032 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

