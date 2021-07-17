Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner Sells 65,560 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $419,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

