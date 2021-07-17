Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

