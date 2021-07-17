Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of QUMU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 322,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,674. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.