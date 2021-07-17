R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,027 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,341 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

