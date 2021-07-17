Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 1,030 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $261,125.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $236.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

