Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 500,956 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.87% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,850,000.

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

