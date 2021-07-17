Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.89 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth $486,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.88 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.