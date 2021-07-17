Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.43 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRAU. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

