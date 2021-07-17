Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 373,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 3.68% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000.

Shares of OEPW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

