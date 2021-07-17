Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 350,000 CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAHCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

