Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.57 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.65% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

