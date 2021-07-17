Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC decreased its position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the quarter. Rafael accounts for about 4.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Rafael worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Rafael by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of RFL stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 121,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

