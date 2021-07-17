RAI Finance Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and $6.07 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.