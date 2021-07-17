Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 576.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.92% of Ralph Lauren worth $82,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. 1,141,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

