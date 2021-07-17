Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $137,690.00.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $151,270.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00.

Shares of ETNB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

