Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rambus stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 467,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,786. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rambus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rambus by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rambus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

