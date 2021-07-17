Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Stock Price Down 3%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $63.12. 62 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.