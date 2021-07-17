Rarible Market Capitalization Hits $37.13 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $37.13 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $8.35 or 0.00026318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00788688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,448,772 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.