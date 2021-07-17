Raymond James Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.20.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.14. AltaGas has a one year low of C$15.53 and a one year high of C$26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

