Raymond James Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 10,617,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

