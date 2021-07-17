Raymond James Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

