Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 4,024,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

