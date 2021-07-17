RED (RED) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. RED has a total market cap of $528,494.90 and $13,332.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.68 or 0.00377658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

