Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $436.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.