Redcentric plc (RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on September 17th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RCN opened at GBX 128.25 ($1.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £200.25 million and a P/E ratio of -21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

