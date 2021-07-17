ReddCoin Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $54.88 million and $107,815.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,814.29 or 1.00080371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01205294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00365208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00371271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00050350 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.