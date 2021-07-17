Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $436,540.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $436,540.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 691,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

