RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $64.59 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00300109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00118454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00157572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

