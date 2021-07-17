Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 535.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

