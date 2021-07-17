Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 283.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.58 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

