Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Magal Security Systems were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.03. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

