Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1,171.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,765,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.