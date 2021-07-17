Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

Renault stock opened at €30.97 ($36.43) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.31.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

