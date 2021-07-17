Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.83 ($44.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.97 ($36.43). 1,130,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.31. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

