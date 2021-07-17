Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.9 days.

Shares of RNECF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.