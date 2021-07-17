Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.9 days.
Shares of RNECF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
