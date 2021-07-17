Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of RPAY opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.
In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.