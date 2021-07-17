Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

