Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.55 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

