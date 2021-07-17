Research Analysts Offer Predictions for INmune Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for INmune Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

