Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC opened at $195.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

