Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz Sells 14,612 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,397.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,424,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $84,989.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,734. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSSS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

