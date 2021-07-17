Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

