Reviewing Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45%

Kuboo has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kuboo and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.15 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.89

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Kuboo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

