Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.