Riccardo Perfetti Sells 4,467 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $8,988.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $9,775.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $9,646.20.

On Friday, June 4th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $9,039.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $8,266.20.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $3,454.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $19.60 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

