RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $594,763.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00792331 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 276,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

